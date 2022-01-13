Eldridge North Scott pulls python act on Davenport West 68-47

Eldridge North Scott handled Davenport West 68-47 in an impressive showing in Iowa boys basketball on January 13.
The Lancers opened with a 9-6 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.
Eldridge North Scott's offense jumped to a 24-20 lead over Davenport West at the half.
In recent action on January 7, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Muscatine and Davenport West took on Davenport North on January 7 at Davenport West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
