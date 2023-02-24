Playing with a winning hand, Eldridge North Scott trumped Burlington 71-57 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on Feb. 24.

Burlington authored a promising start, taking a 19-10 advantage over Eldridge North Scott at the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers kept a 29-27 halftime margin at the Grayhounds' expense.

Eldridge North Scott darted to a 47-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lancers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 24-18 final quarter, too.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport North. For a full recap, click here.

