Eldridge North Scott nips Central DeWitt in taut scare 54-45

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Eldridge North Scott did just enough to beat Central DeWitt 54-45 on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Central DeWitt and Eldridge North Scott faced off on January 4, 2022 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport Assumption and Eldridge North Scott took on Davenport North on January 12 at Davenport North High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.