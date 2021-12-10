Eldridge North Scott knocks off Bettendorf 45-42

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Eldridge North Scott nabbed it to nudge past Bettendorf 45-42 on December 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Eldridge North Scott made the first move by forging a 12-10 margin over Bettendorf after the first quarter.

Bettendorf proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 34-27 advantage over Eldridge North Scott at the half.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a 39-32 lead over the Lancers to start the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Lancers outscored the Bulldogs 13-3 in the final period.

