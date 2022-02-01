 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eldridge North Scott earns narrow win over Davenport Central 46-42

Eldridge North Scott topped Davenport Central 46-42 in a tough tilt in Iowa boys basketball on February 1.

The Blue Devils showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-8 advantage over the Lancers as the first quarter ended.

The Lancers registered a 26-18 advantage at halftime over the Blue Devils.

Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Central were engaged in a narrow affair at 34-26 as the fourth quarter started.

Eldridge North Scott withstood Davenport Central's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

In recent action on January 25, Davenport Central faced off against Clinton and Eldridge North Scott took on Bettendorf on January 25 at Bettendorf High School. For a full recap, click here.

