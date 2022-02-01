Eldridge North Scott earns narrow win over Davenport Central 46-42

Eldridge North Scott topped Davenport Central 46-42 in a tough tilt in Iowa boys basketball on February 1.

The Blue Devils showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-8 advantage over the Lancers as the first quarter ended.

The Lancers registered a 26-18 advantage at halftime over the Blue Devils.

Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Central were engaged in a narrow affair at 34-26 as the fourth quarter started.

Eldridge North Scott withstood Davenport Central's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

