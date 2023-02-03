Eldridge North Scott grabbed a 54-44 victory at the expense of Bettendorf on February 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Bettendorf showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-10 advantage over Eldridge North Scott as the first quarter ended.

The Lancers' offense jumped in front for a 29-25 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Bettendorf took the lead 41-40 to start the fourth quarter.

The Lancers fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Bulldogs.

The last time Bettendorf and Eldridge North Scott played in a 48-44 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.

