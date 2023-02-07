Edgewood Ed-Co showed its poise to outlast a game Springville squad for a 47-45 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 7.

Last season, Springville and Edgewood Ed-Co squared off with January 18, 2022 at Springville High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Springville faced off against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.