Edgewood Ed-Co sews up Springville 56-50

Edgewood Ed-Co broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Springville 56-50 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 14.

Springville started on steady ground by forging a 21-10 lead over Edgewood Ed-Co at the end of the first quarter.

The Orioles constructed a bold start that built a 41-19 gap on the Vikings heading into the locker room.

The Orioles enjoyed a 55-32 lead over the Vikings to start the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 3, Edgewood Ed-Co faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Springville took on Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian on December 7 at Springville High School. For more, click here.

