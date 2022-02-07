Early 3-pointers, momentum swings push West Fork to senior night win over Osage

Reed Stonebraker provided the outburst of screaming. Trevor Guritz gave the push needed in the midst of a fourth quarter run. Sage Suntken capped off the night at the free throw line.

In one aspect or another, that trifecta for West Fork's boys basketball team delivered in the clutch with eight minutes to go in regulation on Monday night.

Stonebraker's energetic dunk which turned out to be a four-point play combined with Guritz's 3-pointer gave the Warhawks a lead they wouldn't give up in their 72-67 triumph over Osage at home.

"To get a win like this against a very good Osage team, it was a fun night," West Fork head coach Trent Trask said.

The Warhawks locked up solo third in the Top of Iowa East on the heels of a six-game winning streak to put them at 10-10 overall and 10-6 in the conference.

It also dealt ramifications at the top.

With Osage's setback, Newman Catholic is the outright conference champion. The Knights beat a Class 1A top-10 foe in Dunkerton easily and also snared a league title.

"We took a conference championship away from (Osage), which is even sweeter," Trask said.

The game turned on a dime in the fourth.

Stonebraker broke away and slammed home a dunk and the official ruled the foul on the play was intentional. So the senior converted the 3-point play then made the additional free throw to cut the West Fork to 57-55.

"If I can re-do it, I wouldn't have Reed shoot the free throws," Trask joked. "Reed was clutch."

Guritz was still in awe afterwards about what he witnessed.

"It was unreal," he said. "With the crowd going crazy, it was overall a great experience."

Despite the Green Devils pushing the lead back to five, the Warhawks never wavered in confidence. They went on a 9-0 run to take a 64-60 lead halfway through the final frame.

Gurtiz buried a corner trifecta for the last time the lead changed.

"I'm not going to lie, the energy of the crowd, the student section, the bench, it was a great night overall," Guritz said.

Osage tied the contest at 64 and 66, but the Warhawks had an answer each time. Guritz and Sage Suntken prevented the comeback by going 2-for-2 at the free throw line in the final minute.

Suntken, who recorded 24 points for West Fork, went a perfect 6-for-6 from the charity stripe in the fourth.

"We stepped up a lot better defensively and we did a lot better rebounding," Suntken said. "That was a big factor."

Similar to the first meeting, a high-scoring affair the Green Devils won by four points, it was shaping up to be the same type of game the second time around.

The Warhawks didn't miss much from downtown in the first quarter as they buried five 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes for a 25-point first quarter.

"When we are hitting our shots, we are a pretty good team," Suntken said.

"It seemed like the first time we played them, a lot of loose balls went their way," Trask added. "We made a conscious effort to be the first kid to the floor, rebound harder."

Osage received the memo and started making shots of its own from beyond the arc. Madden Uhlenhopp, Drew Tusler and Max Knudsen all made 3-pointers in the second quarter to trail by one at the half.

It scored 20 points in the third to take a six-point cushion and be eight minutes away from a share of a conference title.

Nathan Havel led the Green Devils with 18 points while Max Knudsen chipped in 14 points and Carson Walters tied his career high with 10 points off the bench.

Cayde Eberling contributed 15 points for the Warhawks while Guritz scored 14. Gurtiz said Monday is the most signature win of the season.

"It shows we are a pretty good team and we have the skills," he said. "Even though the record doesn't show it, we're still a pretty good team."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.