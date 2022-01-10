Eagles get chewed out by head coach, respond with first two game winning streak

Jay Hiscocks is 98 percent mild-mannered as a head coach. When he's on the sideline, he's not the one that is yelling at his players or screaming at the officials. He'll pace back and forth and have a healthy conversation with everyone on the court.

"They respond better when you talk to them instead of talk at them," Hiscocks, West Hancock's boys basketball coach said.

That two percent came into play after a Jan. 3 loss to Hampton-Dumont-CAL, the first game back from the holiday break.

Hiscocks felt the Eagles had a great week of practice during the break, an indication that his group may have turned the corner away from the three-game skid that concluded the December slate of their schedule.

West Hancock proceeded to fall flat against the Bulldogs and lose by 17 points and score under 50 points for the sixth time in its last seven contests.

"There's a certain point where you start seeing some things that maybe you gave them the benefit of the doubt (early in the season)," Hiscocks said. "That was the disappointing thing."

Junior Rylan Barnes remembered that locker room afterwards vividly.

"He called us out. He's not a screamer so when he does, you know something's wrong," Barnes said. "We were bummed. They busted us. Can't come in after break and give a bad effort.

"Once he starts getting after you, you know you got to lock it in now."

Whatever Hiscocks said, it has lit a fire underneath the Eagles.

They have won two straight heading into a big showdown with Class 1A No. 7 and Top of Iowa West leader Lake Mills on Tuesday that starts a week in which they play six games in 10 days.

The latest triumph came in overtime against Bishop Garrigan, a game in which West Hancock trailed by 10 after the first quarter and put together a third period rally then put their foot on the gas in OT.

"Like last season, we went on a win streak and I think we're starting to find out who we are," Barnes said. "Once we started rolling, went on some runs, those are what's going to win us some games."

Clamping down on defense is one area of strength over the last eight quarters. The Eagles allowed their lowest and third lowest point totals against Belmond-Klemme and the Golden Bears.

There has been a renewed identity in crashing the boards as the Eagles have hauled in 86 rebounds during the small streak. Barnes sees multiple layers of what their identity could be this season.

"It comes from practice and leadership takes a big role in it," Barnes said. "Show these young guys what it is really about."

Outside of Barnes, West Hancock's leading scorer, it's roster is filled with players that didn't have much varsity court time prior to this winter. That led to some inconsistencies on both sides of the court.

Still, it has been in more games than not.

The Eagles have given Lake Mills and Newman Catholic, two top-10 teams in 1A, their closest games this season. They lost against Forest City in overtime and dropped a one-possession game versus North Iowa.

"We're a pretty gritty team," Hiscocks said.

This week will be really telling. West Hancock has been able to beat teams below them in the standings, one convincingly and the other narrowly. It now has to translate that against a top team.

"If we're clicking on all cylinders, we can compete with those teams," Hiscocks said. "It is a matter of continuing to stack these experiences. If we continue to try to develop offensively, we can be a pretty dangerous team by the end of the year."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

