Eagles eliminate Gaels in district opener for second consecutive season

FORT DODGE – For the second straight year, the St. Edmond boys basketball team had their season come to an end at the hands of West Hancock.

Nearly a year ago to the day, the Eagles ousted the Gaels from Class 1A district play in Britt. This time, they did it at St. Edmond High School, 41-38, on Monday night.

West Hancock (11-12) advances to face fourth-ranked Lake Mills on Thursday in Lake Mills. The Bulldogs advanced with an 82-41 victory over West Bend-Mallard.

It will be the third meeting between the Top of Iowa West foes. Lake Mills swept the Eagles in the regular season.

The Eagles, who won the Class A state football championship in the fall, overcame several deficits behind Rylan Barnes, Braden Walk and Mitchell Smith. Barnes had a game-high 13, Walk finished with 12 points and Smith chipped in 10.

"Give West Hancock credit because they continued to battle and didn't get rattled even when we went on our runs," Gaels head coach Adolph Kochendorfer said. "They have a lot of kids that know how to win and they came through for them."

St. Edmond took a 31-24 lead in the third on the heels of a Jackson Palmer 3-pointer. That followed a steal-and-layup by Palmer and a tip-in basket from McCarville.

West Hancock, though, reeled off seven consecutive points to tie it at 33-all. Evan Hinders, a sophomore, connected on a triple to give the Eagles a 39-36 advantage.

St. Edmond sophomore Sam Mericle cut it to 39-38 after a steal and bucket. Barnes grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed free throw and scored to put West Hancock back up by three with under a minute to go.

St. Edmond had two chances to tie it, but were unable to convert.

"It's always tough when the season comes to an end for the seniors," Kochendorfer said. "They gave it their all and played hard each and every single game."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

