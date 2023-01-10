 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eagle Grove snatches victory over Forest City 54-51

  • 0

Eagle Grove survived Forest City in a 54-51 win that had a seat-squirming feel on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Forest City started on steady ground by forging a 17-4 lead over Eagle Grove at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles' offense darted in front for a 24-22 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Eagle Grove moved to a 41-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians enjoyed a 21-13 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Forest City and Eagle Grove squared off with November 30, 2021 at Forest City High School last season. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Osage dismantles Rockford 87-51

Osage gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Rockford 87-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 3.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News