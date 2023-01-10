Eagle Grove snatches victory over Forest City 54-51

Eagle Grove survived Forest City in a 54-51 win that had a seat-squirming feel on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Forest City started on steady ground by forging a 17-4 lead over Eagle Grove at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles' offense darted in front for a 24-22 lead over the Indians at the intermission.
Eagle Grove moved to a 41-30 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Indians enjoyed a 21-13 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.
Last season, Forest City and Eagle Grove squared off with November 30, 2021 at Forest City High School last season. Click here for a recap.
