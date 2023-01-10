Eagle Grove snatches victory over Forest City 54-51

Eagle Grove survived Forest City in a 54-51 win that had a seat-squirming feel on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Forest City started on steady ground by forging a 17-4 lead over Eagle Grove at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles' offense darted in front for a 24-22 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Eagle Grove moved to a 41-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians enjoyed a 21-13 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.