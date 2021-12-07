Eagle Grove pushes over Belmond-Klemme 41-28

Eagle Grove grabbed a 41-28 victory at the expense of Belmond-Klemme at Belmond-Klemme High on December 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
