Eagle Grove passes stress test against Belmond-Klemme 51-33

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Eagle Grove prevailed over Belmond-Klemme 51-33 at Eagle Grove High on December 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Eagle Grove drew first blood by forging a 12-9 margin over Belmond-Klemme after the first quarter.

The Eagles registered a 29-20 advantage at halftime over the Broncos.

Eagle Grove pulled to a 40-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 13-11 in the fourth quarter.

