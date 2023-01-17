Eagle Grove claims gritty victory against Belmond-Klemme 56-52

Eagle Grove walked the high-wire before edging Belmond-Klemme 56-52 at Eagle Grove High on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Eagle Grove and Belmond-Klemme played in a 74-53 game on January 18, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Eagle Grove faced off against Forest City and Belmond-Klemme took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on January 10 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.