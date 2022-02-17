 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dyersville Beckman utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat West Branch 49-46

Extra action was needed before Dyersville Beckman could slip past West Branch 49-46 in Iowa boys basketball on February 17.

In recent action on February 7, Dyersville Beckman faced off against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and West Branch took on Hudson on February 10 at West Branch High School. For a full recap, click here.

Dyersville Beckman opened with a 13-6 advantage over West Branch through the first quarter.

The Trailblazers' shooting moved to a 21-13 lead over the Bears at halftime.

The Trailblazers' edge showed as they carried a 33-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Dyersville Beckman avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-3 stretch over the final period.

