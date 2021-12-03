Durant routs West Liberty 59-39

Impressive was a ready adjective for Durant's 59-39 throttling of West Liberty at Durant High on December 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Through the early stages of the affair, West Liberty controlled the pace, taking a 21-15 lead into halftime.
West Liberty enjoyed a 29-28 lead over Durant to start the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.