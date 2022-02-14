Durant rides the rough off West Liberty 50-39

Riding a wave of production, Durant dunked West Liberty 50-39 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Durant opened with a 11-10 advantage over West Liberty through the first quarter.
Durant's shooting moved to a 50-39 lead over West Liberty at the intermission.
In recent action on February 8, Durant faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and West Liberty took on Wilton on February 8 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.
