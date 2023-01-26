Durant pushes over Lisbon 68-50

Durant collected a solid win over Lisbon in a 68-50 verdict in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 26.
In recent action on January 17, Lisbon faced off against Bellevue Marquette Catholic and Durant took on Iowa City Regina on January 20 at Durant High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.