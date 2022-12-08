Durant gallops past Stanwood North Cedar 55-37

Durant had its hands full but finally brushed off Stanwood North Cedar 55-37 in Iowa boys basketball on December 8.
The last time Stanwood North Cedar and Durant played in a 55-45 game on January 7, 2022. For more, click here.
Recently on December 3, Stanwood North Cedar squared off with Camanche in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.