Dunkerton's trick is no treat for Sheffield West Fork 71-55

Dunkerton broke out to an early lead and topped Sheffield West Fork 71-55 in Iowa boys basketball on February 17.

Dunkerton made the first move by forging a 70-54 margin over Sheffield West Fork after the first quarter.

It were a nail-biter in the final quarter when the Raiders and the Warhawks both had the scoreboard blinking in a 71-55 knot.

In recent action on February 10, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Forest City and Dunkerton took on Mason City Newman Catholic on February 7 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

