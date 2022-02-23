Dunkerton collects skin-tight win against Mason City Newman Catholic 82-75

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Dunkerton nabbed it to nudge past Mason City Newman Catholic 82-75 on February 23 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Dunkerton made the first move by forging a 22-15 margin over Mason City Newman Catholic after the first quarter.

Dunkerton's offense took charge to a 47-31 lead over Mason City Newman Catholic at the half.

The Raiders' upper hand showed as they carried a 61-51 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.