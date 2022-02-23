 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dunkerton collects skin-tight win against Mason City Newman Catholic 82-75

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Dunkerton nabbed it to nudge past Mason City Newman Catholic 82-75 on February 23 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 17, Dunkerton faced off against Sheffield West Fork and Mason City Newman Catholic took on Greene North Butler on February 17 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

Dunkerton made the first move by forging a 22-15 margin over Mason City Newman Catholic after the first quarter.

Dunkerton's offense took charge to a 47-31 lead over Mason City Newman Catholic at the half.

The Raiders' upper hand showed as they carried a 61-51 lead into the fourth quarter.

Dunkerton bests West Fork 71-55

Dunkerton bests West Fork 71-55

The Dunkerton High Raiders will continue their playoff run after winning their 1A-2 quarterfinal game on Thursday, beating West Fork High Scho…

