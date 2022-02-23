Dunkerton collects skin-tight win against Mason City Newman Catholic 82-75

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Dunkerton nabbed it to nudge past Mason City Newman Catholic 82-75 on February 23 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 17, Dunkerton faced off against Sheffield West Fork and Mason City Newman Catholic took on Greene North Butler on February 17 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
Dunkerton made the first move by forging a 22-15 margin over Mason City Newman Catholic after the first quarter.
Dunkerton's offense took charge to a 47-31 lead over Mason City Newman Catholic at the half.
The Raiders' upper hand showed as they carried a 61-51 lead into the fourth quarter.
