Dubuque Wahlert walked the high-wire before edging Davenport Assumption 52-51 in Iowa boys basketball action on Feb. 23.

Dubuque Wahlert opened with a 16-13 advantage over Davenport Assumption through the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles opened a narrow 30-23 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 44-37.

The Knights rallied with a 14-8 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Golden Eagles prevailed.

The last time Davenport Assumption and Dubuque Wahlert played in a 58-47 game on March 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.

