Dubuque Wahlert soars over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 72-47

Dubuque Wahlert earned a convincing 72-47 win over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 5.

The first quarter gave Dubuque Wahlert a 16-11 lead over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon.

The Golden Eagles fought to a 37-25 intermission margin at the Mustangs' expense.

Dubuque Wahlert stormed to a 58-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-7 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.