 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dubuque Wahlert soars over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 72-47

  • 0

Dubuque Wahlert earned a convincing 72-47 win over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 5.

The first quarter gave Dubuque Wahlert a 16-11 lead over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon.

The Golden Eagles fought to a 37-25 intermission margin at the Mustangs' expense.

Dubuque Wahlert stormed to a 58-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-7 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women's football proves invaluable for young Muslim women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News