Dubuque Wahlert posts win at Anamosa's expense 52-37

Dubuque Wahlert tipped and eventually toppled Anamosa 52-37 on February 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Recently on February 17 , Dubuque Wahlert squared up on Cedar Rapids Xavier in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
Dubuque Wahlert darted in front of Anamosa 23-15 to begin the second quarter.
Dubuque Wahlert's offense darted to a 33-24 lead over Anamosa at halftime.
Dubuque Wahlert's control showed as it carried a 46-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.