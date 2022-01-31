Dubuque Wahlert nips Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in scare 64-59

Dubuque Wahlert found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 64-59 on January 31 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson authored a promising start, taking advantage of Dubuque Wahlert 16-10 at the end of the first quarter.
A half tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Dubuque Wahlert broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 51-39 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.
