Dubuque Wahlert engulfs Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in point barrage 78-40

Dubuque Wahlert didn't tinker with Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson, scoring a 78-40 result in the win column in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Dubuque Wahlert and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squared off with January 31, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 17, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Wahlert took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on January 13 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.