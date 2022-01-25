Dubuque Senior takes down Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 73-42

Dubuque Senior offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson with an all-around effort during this 73-42 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 11, Dubuque Senior faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Epworth Western Dubuque on January 18 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School. Click here for a recap
Dubuque Senior moved in front of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 14-6 to begin the second quarter.
Dubuque Senior's offense moved to a 30-18 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson at the intermission.
The Rams' reign showed as they carried a 47-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
