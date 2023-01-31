Dubuque Senior stops Cedar Rapids Xavier in snug affair 61-60

Dubuque Senior surfed the tension to ride to a 61-60 win over Cedar Rapids Xavier in Iowa boys basketball action on January 31.

Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Dubuque Senior faced off on January 11, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon . Click here for a recap. Dubuque Senior took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on January 24 at Dubuque Senior High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.