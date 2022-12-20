 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dubuque Senior imposes its will on Marion Linn-Mar 59-37

Dubuque Senior's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 59-37 win over Marion Linn-Mar on December 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and Dubuque Senior faced off on January 29, 2022 at Dubuque Senior High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 13, Marion Linn-Mar squared off with Cedar Rapids Prairie in a basketball game. For more, click here.

