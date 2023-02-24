Dubuque Senior's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Muscatine 78-38 in Iowa boys basketball on Feb. 24.

The first quarter gave Dubuque Senior a 22-10 lead over Muscatine.

The Rams opened a colossal 41-24 gap over the Muskies at the intermission.

Dubuque Senior roared to a 57-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Rams added to their advantage with a 21-6 margin in the closing period.

