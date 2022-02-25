Dubuque Hempstead survives taut tilt with Davenport North 52-51

Mighty close, mighty fine, Dubuque Hempstead wore a victory shine after clipping Davenport North 52-51 at Davenport North High on February 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 17, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf and Dubuque Hempstead took on North Liberty on February 17 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. Click here for a recap
Davenport North showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-11 advantage over Dubuque Hempstead as the first quarter ended.
The Mustangs registered a 30-28 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.
The Wildcats moved ahead of the Mustangs 46-42 to start the fourth quarter.
Dubuque Hempstead put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Davenport North 10-5 in the last stanza.
