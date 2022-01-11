Dubuque Hempstead cancels check from Iowa City West 71-54

Stretched out and finally snapped, Dubuque Hempstead put just enough pressure on Iowa City West to earn a 71-54 victory on January 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Iowa City West took a 23-20 lead over Dubuque Hempstead heading to the intermission locker room.
