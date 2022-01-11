 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dubuque Hempstead cancels check from Iowa City West 71-54

Stretched out and finally snapped, Dubuque Hempstead put just enough pressure on Iowa City West to earn a 71-54 victory on January 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Iowa City West took a 23-20 lead over Dubuque Hempstead heading to the intermission locker room.

Recently on January 4 , Iowa City West squared up on Cedar Rapids Xavier in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

