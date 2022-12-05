Down but not out: Davenport Central beats back Dubuque Hempstead 61-42

Davenport Central drew on its character to overcome an early hole and beat Dubuque Hempstead 61-42 on December 5 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The start wasn't the problem for Dubuque Hempstead, as it began with a 14-11 edge over Davenport Central through the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Devils kept a 36-27 halftime margin at the Mustangs' expense.

Dubuque Hempstead battled back to make it 42-34 in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 19-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

