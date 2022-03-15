Dominant posts Helming, Taylor named on IPSWA Class 1A all-state first team

Wyatt Helming and Doug Taylor were mirror images of each other this winter.

Helming, Lake Mills' 6-foot-7 forward, took over as its primary offensive weapon with an average of over 18 points per game while hauling in just north of nine rebounds a night.

Taylor, out of Newman Catholic, did his damage down low and the occasional mid-range jump shot to a tune of 22 points per game, fifth most in Class 1A, to pair with 10 boards per contest.

Helming and Taylor were the beneficiaries of having offenses go through them. They reaped the benefits of stats and team success.

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association agreed.

Helming and Taylor garnered their first career all-state honors by the IPSWA on the basketball court, both named to the eight-player first team in Class 1A. It marks the second straight season two players from North Iowa were selected to the top team in the smallest classification.

Dashawn Linnen (Lake Mills) and Kayden Ames (West Fork) made the first team in the 2020-21 campaign. Taylor is the first Knights player to be an all-state player voted by the IPSWA since its formation in 2018.

Helming shot from all over the court for the Bulldogs. He would post up, shoot a 15-foot jumper then extend his game to 3-point territory, where he shot 32 percent from the field.

Off to NAIA Northwestern College, Helming was second on Lake Mills in total field goal percentage with a 56.6 percent clip and he also was named to the 1A all-tournament team after helping the program win its first ever state tournament game.

In the semifinal loss to Grand View Christian, Helming erupted for 36 points on 14 made field goals and 11 rebounds.

Taylor reached the 1,000 career point threshold in a victory over Central Springs in the second half of the season. He paced the Knights in multiple state categories while also shooting 60 percent from the field.

Committed to continue his baseball career at Iowa, Taylor put up similar numbers in conference play with a bump up in field goal percentage and assists per game.

Helming and Taylor were also named as the Top of Iowa West and East, respectively, Player of the Year.

Clear Lake's Carson Toebe (Class 3A) and Lake Mills' Bennett Berger (1A) were selected to the second and third team in their respective classes.

Now a two-time all-state player, Toebe reset the Lions record books by becoming their all-time leading scorer and capping his prep career with over 1,400 points.

The guard posted over 19 points per game, 11th highest in 3A. He also grabbed over five boards a game and dished out nearly three assists a night.

Toebe also clipped his field goal and 3-point percentage at over 33 percent in both. He'll exit Clear Lake as its all-time top point getter and potentially one of the best in school history.

Berger, the point guard for the Bulldogs, left with his first career all-state honor. He was the conductor of their offensive engine with 6.5 assists per game, ninth highest in 1A.

Signed to DMACC to continue his golf career, Berger shot over 40 percent from the field and beyond the arc to pile up over 14 points per game and also led Lake Mills in steals at 2.4 a game.

Since the formation of the IPSWA four years ago, the area has had at least three players on the all-state teams.

Ames senior Tamin Lipsey was voted as Mr. Basketball by the sports writers and coaches in the meeting. He recorded a triple double in the Class 4A state championship game for the Little Cyclones, where they blew out Johnston to claim the title.

Staying in Ames to play for Iowa State, Lipsey hit 1,000 career points in a substate semifinal win over Mason City and set the schools career assist record with 339. He averaged over 17 points a game and shot 56 percent from the field and 72 percent from the free throw line.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.