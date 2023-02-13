Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Dike-New Hartford did exactly that with a 68-42 win against Belmond-Klemme in Iowa boys basketball on February 13.

Dike-New Hartford darted in front of Belmond-Klemme 19-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines opened an enormous 43-21 gap over the Broncos at halftime.

Dike-New Hartford roared to a 59-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 68-42.

