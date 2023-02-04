Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Des Moines Grand View Christian prevailed over Charles City 79-66 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 4.

In recent action on January 30, Charles City faced off against Osage. For a full recap, click here.

