Delhi Maquoketa Valley spins away from trouble to top Springville 77-48

Delhi Maquoketa Valley fell behind in the first quarter before coming to life for a 77-48 win over Springville on December 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Springville and Delhi Maquoketa Valley faced off on February 4, 2022 at Springville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 8, Springville squared off with Lisbon in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

