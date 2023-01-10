Delhi Maquoketa Valley imposes its will on Stanwood North Cedar 51-26

Delhi Maquoketa Valley's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Stanwood North Cedar 51-26 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 10.
In recent action on January 6, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Delhi Maquoketa Valley took on Lisbon on January 6 at Lisbon High School. For results, click here.
