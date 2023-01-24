Delhi Maquoketa Valley imposes its will on Springville 72-32

Delhi Maquoketa Valley lit up the scoreboard on January 24 to propel past Springville for a 72-32 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup
Last season, Springville and Delhi Maquoketa Valley faced off on February 4, 2022 at Springville High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Delhi Maquoketa Valley faced off against Wyoming Midland and Springville took on Central City on January 17 at Central City High School. For a full recap, click here.
