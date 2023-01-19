Delhi Maquoketa Valley comes to play in easy win over Wyoming Midland 71-48

Impressive was a ready adjective for Delhi Maquoketa Valley's 71-48 throttling of Wyoming Midland during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 10, Delhi Maquoketa Valley faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Wyoming Midland took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 13 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.