Defensive adjustments push Indians, Cardinals into district semis

There was nothing flashy or game-changing either Garner-Hayfield-Ventura or Forest City did on Monday night.

In needing to get to the district semifinals, the two Top of Iowa West rivals had very similar defensive tactics in the second half to pull away in their Class 2A District 6 games.

The Indians collapsed the paint and never let any buckets by Central Springs get easy and the Cardinals stopped Belmond-Klemme's guards from going to their right hand as both adjustments pushed them to Thursday's district semifinals.

Forest City romped the Panthers by 20-plus points and GHV allowed two field goals over the final 16 minutes to easily dispatch Belmond-Klemme by 40-plus.

"They were taking away our first option for the most part," GHV head coach Jake Young said. "You play a three times, you learn each other's tendencies."

Indians head coach Dan Rosacker has guided his team to two straight district finals the last two years. He intends on getting a third straight chance at reaching the substate final.

And he'll do it behind a defense that has made leaps and strides over the course of the season.

"We're getting on kind of a roll," Rosacker said.

In the last three games, Forest City (12-10) has given up under 50 points to its opposition. It did that seven times in the first 19 games of the season.

"We're getting to the point where we're getting comfortable," Rosacker said. "The guys have bought in. Everybody is on the same page."

GHV knew that in order to get Belmond-Klemme uncomfortable offensively, it would have to force the Broncos to go to their left. Cardinals guard Braden Boehnke described the mood of the coaching staff as "upset" in the locker room.

"Mentally being there, doing what's right and getting the job done," Boehnke said.

Whatever Young and his assistants said at the break, it worked.

A plethora of turnovers were caused in the third quarter that led to easy transition baskets. In the fourth, GHV scored the games final 22 points to force a running clock.

"That halftime talk, we had reiterated what we wanted to do," Young said. "We have to show up every quarter of every game from here on out or we could be going home."

The challenges both Forest City and GHV now face are going to be daunting.

The Indians will make the trek to Clarion to battle with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, one of the most consistent teams in 2A and a squad that Rosacker doesn't know how they're not ranked.

For the majority of the Associated Press poll, the Cowboys didn't crack the top-10. They were swept by Humboldt and lost their regular season finale by two points to Southeast Valley.

"I don't know why they're not ranked. They're playing as well as anybody," Rosacker said. "We're going to be able to score with them."

CGD center Connor State has been the engine of its offense. He is complemented by guard Jaxon Carpenter and a good cast of pieces surrounding them.

Indians center Andrew Snyder is ready for the test.

"We got to lock down on their key players and play defense like we did tonight," Snyder said. "Not give them easy baskets."

The Cardinals will get a second crack at Osage and it will be at the same location as the regular season meeting in which the Green Devils triumphed by a 69-65 verdict.

Osage possesses three players in Tyler Oberfoell, Nathan Havel and Max Knudsen that can create their own shots and crash the boards. Plus, it is known to be a prolific shooting team in its home gym.

"We're very evenly matched teams," Young said. "It comes down to who is the mentally stronger team. Usually the team that makes the correct passes, takes care of the ball, is the one that comes out on top."

Boehnke knows how GHV can advance to the district final.

"If we stop Oberfoell and Havel, we win the game," he said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.