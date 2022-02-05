Decorah turns out the lights on Charles City 80-58

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Decorah broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 80-58 explosion on Charles City in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 5.

Decorah made the first move by forging an 18-11 margin over Charles City after the first quarter.

The Vikings opened a huge 39-22 gap over the Comets at the intermission.

Decorah took charge over Charles City 58-38 heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.