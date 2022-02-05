 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decorah turns out the lights on Charles City 80-58

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Decorah broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 80-58 explosion on Charles City in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 5.

Decorah made the first move by forging an 18-11 margin over Charles City after the first quarter.

The Vikings opened a huge 39-22 gap over the Comets at the intermission.

Decorah took charge over Charles City 58-38 heading to the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 31 , Charles City squared up on Waterloo West in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News