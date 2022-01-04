Decorah blitzes Charles City in convincing fashion 68-36

Decorah controlled the action to earn a strong 68-36 win against Charles City for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 4.

Decorah opened with a 12-3 advantage over Charles City through the first quarter.

Decorah's offense jumped to a 31-20 lead over Charles City at the half.

Decorah's command showed as it carried a 48-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

