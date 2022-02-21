Davenport West survives competitive clash with Iowa City 71-62

Davenport West broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Iowa City 71-62 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 21.
In recent action on February 15, Davenport West faced off against Clinton and Iowa City took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on February 15 at Iowa City High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Falcons jumped in front of the Little Hawks 15-14 to begin the second quarter.
Davenport West's offense darted to a 28-26 lead over Iowa City at halftime.
