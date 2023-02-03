Davenport West had its hands full but finally brushed off Davenport North 76-61 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 3.

Davenport West opened with a 22-8 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.

The Falcons' offense jumped in front for a 41-24 lead over the Wildcats at the half.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Davenport North inched back to a 60-45 deficit.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

