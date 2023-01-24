Davenport West pockets slim win over Davenport Central 77-68

Davenport West derailed Davenport Central's hopes after a 77-68 verdict in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.
Davenport West opened with a 20-18 advantage over Davenport Central through the first quarter.
The Falcons' offense jumped in front for a 34-26 lead over the Blue Devils at the half.
Davenport West jumped to a 58-46 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Last season, Davenport West and Davenport Central faced off on January 4, 2022 at Davenport West High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 19, Davenport West faced off against Clinton and Davenport Central took on Davenport Assumption on January 13 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.