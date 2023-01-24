Davenport West pockets slim win over Davenport Central 77-68

Davenport West derailed Davenport Central's hopes after a 77-68 verdict in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.

Davenport West opened with a 20-18 advantage over Davenport Central through the first quarter.

The Falcons' offense jumped in front for a 34-26 lead over the Blue Devils at the half.

Davenport West jumped to a 58-46 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

