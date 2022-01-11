 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport West outlasts Clinton 71-61

Saddled up and ready to go, Davenport West spurred past Clinton 71-61 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 11.

Davenport West made the first move by forging an 18-15 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.

Davenport West's shooting moved to a 34-25 lead over Clinton at the half.

The Falcons' position showed as they carried a 56-43 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 4 , Davenport West squared up on Davenport Central in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

