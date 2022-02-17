Davenport West knocks out victory on Eldridge North Scott 55-41

Davenport West trucked Eldridge North Scott on the road to a 55-41 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 17.
The Falcons made the first move by forging a 12-6 margin over the Lancers after the first quarter.
The Falcons' shooting thundered to a 35-17 lead over the Lancers at the half.
The Falcons' dominance showed as they carried a 39-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 11, Davenport West faced off against Davenport North and Eldridge North Scott took on Muscatine on February 11 at Muscatine High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.