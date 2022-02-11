Davenport West delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Davenport North 70-69

Davenport West edged Davenport North in a close 70-69 encounter in Iowa boys basketball on February 11.
In recent action on February 4, Davenport West faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport North took on Clinton on February 4 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
The Falcons' shooting darted to a 31-28 lead over the Wildcats at the half.
The Falcons fended off the Wildcats' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.